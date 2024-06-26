Reports: Bam Adebayo signing 3-year, $166M extension to remain with Heat

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Bam Adebayo is signing a three-year extension to remain with the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the max deal with valued at $166 million.

