Reports: Ex-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury hired as Commanders offensive coordinator

University of Southern California v University of Notre Dame SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 14: Kliff Kingsbury of USC looks at the Jumbotron during pregame warmups before a game between University of Southern California and University of Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury is set for his return to the NFL.

Kingsbury has agreed to a deal to join the Washington Commanders as their next offensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kingsbury marks the first major hire of Dan Quinn's tenure with the Commanders.

The first big hire of #Commanders coach Dan Quinn is on the board. Kliff Kingsbury recently interviewed after talks broke down with the #Raiders.



Now, he’ll join Washington. pic.twitter.com/WJwtqVmsUg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2024

Kingsbury was expected to take over as the offensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week under new head coach Antonio Pierce. On Saturday, however, Kingsbury reportedly withdrew his name from consideration after a breakdown in contract negotiations. He then quickly became a favorite for the job in Washington.

Now, Kingsbury will join the Commanders under Quinn, who took the job after spending the last three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury last spent four seasons in the league as the Cardinals' head coach, where he compiled a 28-37-1 record. They reached the playoffs just once, and the team went 4-13 in his final season with the franchise before he was fired last January.

