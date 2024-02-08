Reports: Rangers, ALCS MVP Adolis García reach 2-year deal to avoid arbitration

Adolis Garcia FILE - Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia hits a home run during the third inning of Game 7 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Oct. 23, 2023, in Houston. All-Star catcher Jonah Heim and six other players have agreed to one-year contracts with the Rangers, but the World Series champions didn’t reach a deal with García. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (David J. Phillip/AP)

The Texas Rangers and ALCS MVP Adolis García have reached agreement on a two-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that the deal is for $14 million with incentives that could bump the deal as high as $20.5 million for the life of the contract.

Extension avoids arbitration

Per the Dallas Morning News, the Rangers initially offered a $5 million salary for 2024 season, while García's camp countered with a $6.9 million ask, a gap that suggested the two sides would go to arbitration. But the agreement, pending a physical, bypasses arbitration and secures García's services in Texas through the 2025 season.

García, 30, had a breakout postseason en route to Texas winning the franchise's first World Series. He set an MLB record for a single postseason series with 15 RBI in Texas' 4-3 series win over the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

He hit five home runs in the series and posted a 4-of-5 effort with with two home runs, three runs scored, five RBI and a stolen base in the decisive Game 7. García finished the postseason slashing .323/.382/.726 with eight home runs, 22 RBI and two stolen bases in 15 games.

The breakout introduced García to a wider audience, but he's been producing for the Rangers since he joined the them as a 28-year-old rookie in 2021. He made the first of his two All-Star teams that season while finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He made his second All-Star team last season while winning a Gold Glove in right field.

García slashed .245/.328/.508 for the 2023 season with 39 home runs, 107 RBI and nine stolen bases. He'll play an integral role in the Rangers' bid to repeat as World Series champions in 2024.