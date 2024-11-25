Rockets PG Fred VanVleet fined $50K, avoids suspension for 'profane language' toward officials following ejection

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 17: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets in action against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at the United Center on November 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The NBA has fined Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet $50,000 for "confronting and directing profane language" toward officials during Saturday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The NBA announced the fine on Monday via a statement citing the league's executive vice president Joe Dumars for the decision.

VanVleet was called for a technical foul and ejected with 4.3 seconds remaining in in the 104-98 loss at home. He was issued the technical for arguing an offensive foul call against him in the game's waning seconds.

After the technical foul, VanVleet confronted referee John Conley, who had called for his ejection. VanVleet stuck his finger in Conley's face and shared some words with the referee on his way off the court. He didn't make contact with Conley, but prompted Conley to recoil with his finger jab.

It's not clear from game video what VanVleet said.

VanVleet declined to go into detail about his thoughts on officiating following Saturday's game.

"I think I'm in enough trouble as it is tonight, so I probably don't need to discuss too much officiating with you guys," VanVleet said, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://x.com/KellyIko/status/1860533819444507030">per The Athletic</a>. "Heat of the moment, you always feel right — I know the refs aren't trying to be wrong but we disagreed quite a bit tonight."

VanVleet has been fined previously for issues regarding NBA officiating. In 2023 while with the Toronto Raptors, VanVleet issued a profane postgame rant during a news conference declaring that referee Ben Taylor was "f***ing terrible tonight" following a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

That incident cost VanVleet a $30,000 fine.