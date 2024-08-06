Rookie Malik Nabers at center of latest scuffle, fisticuffs at joint Lions-Giants camp

An exchange between rookies Malik Nabers and Terrion Arnold was the latest of incidents during the Giants' and Lions' joint training camp practice to result in a physical altercation.

After what looked to be the end of a play during a scrimmage on Tuesday, Nabers said he tapped Arnold on the helmet as a means to congratulate him on the winning rep.

Afterward, the Lions’ Kerby Joseph ran up to Nabers and said something. Nabers responded by slapping him on the face of his helmet, which eventually led to teammates coming to get involved and a brawl ensuing.

"I was tapping him on the helmet, good play, that's all it was. And then, you know, somebody comes up, running up to me, said a few words and the rest is that," Nabers told reporters at the conclusion of practice.

Nabers said he tapped Terrion Arnold on helmet congratulating him on winning rep.



Kerby Joseph then ran over and said something. Nabers responded slapping him in face & all hell broke loose. #Lions secondary struggled mightily covering Nabers last two days — this was ONLY… https://t.co/Nms9lOlKHS — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 6, 2024

According to Hughes, Nabers had been having lots of success against the Lions' secondary over the past two days and that may have been a factor in the escalation.

During the first practice on Monday morning, not even an hour into the session went by when the Giants' defense and Lions' offense engaged in a brawl that spilled over to the Giants' side of the field.

There were also altercations during the two teams’ joint practices a year ago, although there were no punches thrown during that time.