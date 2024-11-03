Saints' Chris Olave carted off field on backboard, hospitalized after illegal hit resulted in concussion

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is comforted by wide receiver Deven Thompkins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Olave was taken off the field after getting hurt on the play. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chis Olave took a violent hit against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and was carted off the field after being stabilized on a backboard.

He was then ruled out with a concussion and transported to a hospital in Charlotte for further evaluation. Olave was in the Saints lineup after missing last week with a concussion suffered in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The hit took place midway through the first quarter. Saints quarterback Derek Carr targeted Olave on a pass over the middle of the field. Panthers defenders Xavier Woods and Mike Jackson were in coverage and sandwiched Olave with simultaneous hits as the overthrown ball sailed out of Olave's reach.

Woods hit Olave high from Olave's blind side. Olave fell to the turf and immediately went limp. Multiple flags were thrown.

Chris Olave takes a nasty shot. Hope he's ok pic.twitter.com/LjFbFIxzpx — Saints Film Room (@SaintsFilmRoom) November 3, 2024

Olave remained down on the field of several moments as medial staff tended to him. Players from both team teams surrounded Olave as a hush went over Bank of America Stadium.

Andy Dalton, Lonnie Johnson and Shy Tuttle were side by side near Olave. Mike Jackson, who was part of the collision, is down on a knee praying.



Olave receives an ovation as he’s placed on a cart. He is interacting with teammates. He’s on a backboard. pic.twitter.com/JhMMs8lCQT — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 3, 2024

Olave was eventually placed on a cart and driven off the field. He showed movement in his arms and feet as he was taken off the field and was transported to a hospital shortly thereafter.

Olave said on Thursday that he was considering wearing a guardian cap during over his helmet during Sunday's game to help protect his head in his return from his previous concussion. He opted not to wear one for the game.

This story will be updated when more information is available.