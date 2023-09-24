Saints QB Derek Carr injures shoulder vs. Packers, replaced by Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr left Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury.

He sustained the injury on a sack in the third quarter and was replaced by backup Jameis Winston. He was driven hard to the turf on his right side on the sack by Rashan Gary.

Carr remained on the ground in pain for several moments.

He was eventually able to walk to the sideline medical tent on his own. After an evaluation in the tent, he walked to the Saints locker room. The Saints punted on the next play, and Winston replaced him on the next New Orleans possession.

The Saints announced that he was being evaluated by a shoulder injury and officially listed him as questionable to return.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

