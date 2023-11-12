Saniya Rivers and NC State stun No. 2 UConn with 92-81 upset win

NC State stunned Geno Auriemma and Paige Beukers on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolfpack, despite falling into a nine-point hole early on at Reynolds Coliseum, rallied back to knock off No. 2 UConn 92-81 in what was the second major upset of the college basketball season. It marked NC State's first win over UConn since the NCAA tournament in 1998.

UConn opened the day on an 11-4 run, and seemed to be in full control of the matchup right out of the gate. They took a nine-point lead after the first quarter, though that’s when the Wolfpack finally bounced back. They opened the second period on a 14-5 run and quickly tied the game up before entering the locker room down by a point at the break.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that NC State finally pulled away. They opened that period on a 13-4 tear, thanks to seven points from Aziaha James. Though Bueckers cut the game back to single digits with a jumper with just 61 seconds left on the clock, it was too late. The Huskies held on to escape with the 11-point upset win.

Bueckers led UConn with 27 points after she shot 11-of-18 from the field. Aaliyah Edwards added 21 points and six rebounds in the loss, and Qadence Samuels finished with 11 points off the bench. They were the only three UConn players to score in double figures. The Huskies shot just 7-of-22 from behind the arc, too, and were out-rebounded 41-29. The last time they allowed 92 points in regulation was back in 2001, per ESPN.

UConn opened the season with a near-50-point win over Dayton. The Huskies will host No. 14 Maryland next on Thursday before games against Minnesota, No. 4 UCLA and Kansas later this month.

Saniya Rivers led NC State with 33 points and 10 rebounds after she shot 11-of-19 from the field. She is now the first player over the last 25 seasons to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game against UConn, per ESPN. James finished with 18 points and three rebounds, and Zoe Brooks added 12 points off the bench. The Wolfpack shot 52.5% from the field as a team. NC State beat Charlotte by 41 points in their season opener last week. They'll host Elon next on Wednesday night.

The Huskies are now the second top team to fall already this season, which opens the door for Caitlin Clark and Iowa to take the No. 1 overall spot in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday. No. 20 Colorado stunned reigning national champions LSU in their season-opener with a 14-point upset win. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, beat No. 8 Virginia Tech on Thursday night behind 44 points from last year's National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark — who had a triple-double on Sunday against Northern Iowa and became the program's all-time leading scorer in the process. The Hawkeyes, who started at No. 3, should jump to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time since 1988.