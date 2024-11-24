Seahawks CB Coby Bryant punctuates pick 6 with Marshawn Lynch crotch grab that will surely cost him money

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 24: Coby Bryant #8 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts to a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Lumen Field on November 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant scored the first pick 6 of his career on Sunday to give Seattle a third-quarter cushion against the Arizona Cardinals.

He celebrated with a tribute to one of Seattle's favorite sons — a crotch grab in honor of Marshawn Lynch. It's a move that will surely cost Bryant some money while being met with glowing reviews in the Pacific Northwest.

The play took place midway through the third quarter as Seattle held a 7-3 lead. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray overthrew Michael Wilson on a fourth-and-1 pass from the Seattle 39. Bryant was there to pick it off. He then raced 69 yards down the left sideline to the end zone.

When he reached the goal line, he leapt backward and grabbed his crotch a la Lynch to the delight of the home Seattle crowd.

HOUSE CALL FOR COBY 🎱 pic.twitter.com/hiQNjq1uzw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2024

The move was an ode to Lynch, the ex-Seahawks great who made the celebration his own much to the chagrin of the NFL. Lynch first pulled the move while scoring a touchdown in the 2015 NFC championship. The league deemed it "obscene" and docked Lynch $20,000 for the gesture.

The celebration has resurfaced multiple times since with the most recent iteration just last week costing Lions receiver Jameson Williams nearly $20,000. Bryant, who's playing on the the third season of his four-year, $4.5 million rookie contract, should fully expect a fine in the same neighborhood.

The Seahawks, meanwhile are fully embracing Bryant's celebration with a juxtaposition of his crotch grab next to Lynch's on social media.

Art But Make It... Marshawn. pic.twitter.com/fiGDTVdyh0 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2024

Who did it better?