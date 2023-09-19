Shohei Ohtani undergoes elbow surgery, won't pitch until 2025, agent says

Shohei Ohtani FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury, the team announced, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Any MLB team that signs Shohei Ohtani this winter is officially going to have to wait until 2025 to see him pitch.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way star underwent an unspecified elbow procedure Tuesday morning by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, his agent Nez Balelo announced. The statement includes a statement from ElAttrache saying he expects Ohtani to be ready as a hitter on opening day next year and as a pitcher in 2025.

"The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei, was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow.

I expect full recovery and he'll be ready to hit without any restrictions come opening day of 2024 and do both (Hit & Pitch) come 2025."

