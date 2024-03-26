Shohei Ohtani interpreter scandal: 4 remaining questions after Dodgers star tells his side of the story

Shohei Ohtani Press Conference LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: A view of a TV in the press box as Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks during a press conference at Dodger Stadium on March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

After nearly a week of confusion about the actions of his now-fired interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani sat in front of reporters and told his side of the story.

The gist of the Los Angeles Dodgers star's account is that Mizuhara embezzled $4.5 million from him to pay off illegal gambling debts and that Ohtani didn't know about any of this until Mizuhara told the Dodgers he had a gambling problem last week. Crucially, Ohtani — who reportedly speaks some English, but isn't fluent — was not told in the previous days about ESPN looking into the matter.

Ohtani divulged all this via a 12-minute statement he read and had translated by his new interpreter, Dodgers employee Will Ireton. Ireton previously translated for Kenta Maeda on the Dodgers before moving into a baseball operations role.

Shohei Ohtani denies any involvement in sports gambling. pic.twitter.com/eFRTtB4vIh — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 25, 2024

Unlike the story initially told by Mizuhara, in which Ohtani supposedly agreed to pay off those debts himself, this one doesn't implicate Ohtani in a federal crime. If true, Ohtani is the victim of not just a seven-figure theft, but a betrayal of a person he considered his best friend since arriving in MLB.

It is a wild story, and it also leaves us with some questions.

How does no one notice $4.5 million disappearing from an MLB player's bank account?

Ohtani himself may presently be the biggest business in MLB, between his record $700 million contract with the Dodgers and $65 million in annual endorsement income, as estimated by Sportico.

Between his MLB salary and endorsement money, Ohtani has raked in an eight-figure annual sum for the last several years and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. So you would hope that someone is actually paying attention to his bank accounts.

If the "Mizuhara is a brazen thief" story is true and no one realized $4.5 million was missing until the player himself realized what was going on, it truly boggles the mind how no one could notice.

A simple answer might be that Mizuhara was uniquely positioned to do something like this. The 39-year-old was well-known to have a role that went well beyond simply being an interpreter for the most famous baseball player on earth. He was interpreter, assistant, friend and Home Run Derby catcher.

Mizuhara once told The Athletic that "Speaking is only about 10 percent of the job," with the rest entailing jobs like being Ohtani's catch partner, analyzing baseball data, monitoring Ohtani's surgery rehab and "a myriad of other duties." Foreign-speaking baseball players are heavily dependent on their interpreter when no one else on the team speaks the same language. Ohtani's money didn't make him any different.

Ohtani's mother has also been reported to have managed his finances early in his career, so it seems quite possible the player himself wasn't the most involved in money-related decisions.

Did no one really talk to Shohei Ohtani as ESPN was reporting this story?

The basic timeline of how this story came to light reportedly goes like this, per Ohtani's timeline and ESPN's:

ESPN obtains documents showing Ohtani's name on $1 million in wire transfers sent to an associate of an allegedly illegal bookie under federal investigation.

ESPN asks Ohtani's people why on Monday.

Ohtani's people reach out to Ohtani, who was preparing for the Dodgers' season opener in South Korea.

Ohtani's people tell ESPN that Ohtani willingly paid off Mizuhara's gambling debts, then Mizuhara gives the outlet a 90-minute interview Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in Korea) elaborating on the story.

A team meeting is called after the season opener Wednesday in which Mizuhara says he has a gambling problem and a Dodgers official says Ohtani paid off the debts.

Ohtani starts asking questions.

Ohtani's camp disavows Mizuhara and calls him a thief.

When a massive scandal goes down like that, no wonder people are confused.

You will notice a distinct lack of Ohtani's direct involvement until late in that sequence. Last week, Ohtani was thousands of miles away from his American agent Nez Balelo and the crisis communications spokesman reportedly hired to handle this.

Supposedly, Mizuhara used his role as a go-between to hide what was happening, as Ohtani said Monday:

"Last weekend in Korea, media had reached out to a representative in my camp, inquiring about my potential involvement in this sports betting.

"Ippei never revealed to me that there was this media inquiry, and to the representatives in my camp, to the media and to my representatives that I on behalf of a friend paid off debt.

"Upon further questioning it was revealed that it was actually in fact Ippei who was in debt, and told my representatives that I was paying off those debts. All of this has been a complete lie.

If true, this all begs the question: Did Ohtani's people — including his agent, spokesman and lawyers, none of whom apparently speak Japanese — really not speak with him through anyone other than the interpreter who, at best, admitted to having a gambling problem and used Ohtani to pay off his debts?

If true, it shows a stunning level of incompetence on the side of Ohtani's camp, and further shows just how far Mizuhara was ingrained in Ohtani's life.

What exactly was Ippei Mizuhara's plan here?

Usually, when criminals commit crimes — and that's what Ohtani's people are alleging Mizuhara is and did — you would expect them to at least make sense for the criminal.

So does this all make sense for Mizuhara? Did he really expect to be able to take $4.5 million out of Ohtani's coffers unnoticed? Did he really think no one was actually going to talk to the player himself as ESPN circled? Did he really let all this play out until it came down crashing spectacularly on his head?

Throughout all this, Mizuhara has been painted as a desperate person, a gambling addict who used his rich friend's money, either with or without his blessing, to pay off debts on money he didn't have. It has since emerged that his pre-Ohtani résumé, from high school to meeting Ohtani, was a fabrication.

It’s possible Mizuhara just took the simplest route in front of him until he was standing in front of Ohtani trying to claim the player himself bailed him out, but even that would be an astounding way to address a no-win situation.

When are we actually getting a resolution to all this?

The good news about Ohtani's claims is they remove a lot of gray areas.

Forget trying to figure out what was said between Ohtani and Mizuhara. If Mizuhara really "has been stealing money from (Ohtani's) account and told lies," this story and its resolution is pretty cut and dry.

Ohtani is accusing Mizuhara of straight-up embezzling money from a bank account, which is actually something the authorities can investigate through forensic accounting. They can figure out how Mizuhara allegedly accessed the account and, even better, find out whether he fabricated Ohtani's name on the wire transfer.

And if Ohtani was lying on Monday, that would be pretty apparent too.

The only question is who exactly is looking into this. MLB and the IRS have both said they are investigating the matter. ESPN reported Friday that neither the California Bureau of Investigation nor the FBI — the agencies more involved with crimes such as embezzlement — were currently working on the case, nor were law enforcement in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California reportedly declined comment.

Obviously, any of those agencies could start taking a look given the stakes involved. If Ohtani was telling the truth, he and MLB can only hope they arrive at an answer soon.