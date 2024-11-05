Shohei Ohtani undergoes shoulder surgery after World Series injury

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Shohei Ohtani's shoulder injury in the 2024 World Series was apparently a bit worse than the Los Angeles Dodgers let on.

The Dodgers announced Tuesday their superstar underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum resulting from his bad slide in Game 2 against the New York Yankees. He is reportedly expected to be ready for spring training.

