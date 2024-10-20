Shows like 'What We Do in the Shadows' to watch after the series ends with Season 6

Arise! Arise! Fans (or shall we say familiars?) of What We Do in the Shadows, the final season of your beloved series is about to arrive. That's right, Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows will be the show's last. But fear not! We've gathered a list of other eclectic, quirky series that will help you with the transition after What We Do in the Shadows comes to an end. From more vampiric content for you to enjoy like Interview with the Vampire to the niche 90s sci-fi sitcom Eerie, Indiana, here's what we recommend you check out if you like What We Do in the Shadows.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows:

What We Do in the Shadows airs on FX and is available to stream on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 release date:

The final season of What We Do in the Shadows premieres on Monday, Oct. 21 on FX and will stream the following day on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 episodes:

There will be 11 episodes in the final season of What We Do in the Shadows.

Six shows to watch if you like What We Do in the Shadows:

When this beloved series ends, fans will no doubt need more shows like it to satiate their thirst. Here's what we recommend they check out:

Interview with the Vampire (2022-)

Too obvious? Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire may not be a quirky dark comedy like What We Do in the Shadows, but the two shows share some subject matter. If you're looking to keep the vampiric vibes going after the FX show ends, consider this dramatic series following another found family of vampires, this time in 1910s New Orleans. You can stream both seasons of Interview with the Vampire on AMC+. Right now you can also catch the first season on Netflix.

Wellington Paranormal (2018-22)

Before there was What We Do in the Shadows the series, there was What We Do in the Shadows the 2014 film. Wellington Paranormal is a series spinoff of the original film, following police officers attempting to crack down on paranormal incidents in Wellington, New Zealand. The show was created by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement and Paul Yates, so unsurprisingly shares very similar energy to both the film and series versions of What We Do in the Shadows. Mike Minogue, Karen O'Leary, Maaka Pohatu and Tom Sainsbury star in Wellington Paranormal, which you can stream all four seasons of on Max.

Los Espookys (2019-2022)

This quirky Spanish-language sitcom follows a group of horror-loving friends who form a small business delivering spooks to their community. Bernardo Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres and Fred Armisen star in this 2022 Peabody Award-winning show.

Norsemen (2016-20)

If you enjoy What We Do in the Shadows, essentially a workplace comedy about vampires, then you might also enjoy a workplace comedy about Vikings. Norsemen follows a group of Vikings in the village of Norheim in the 790s. You can stream all three seasons of the series on Netflix.

Miracle Workers: End Times (2024)

If you haven’t already climbed aboard the Miracle Workers train, it might finally be time. This hilarious anthology series brings a lot of that same quirky energy as What We Do in the Shadows, and each season starts anew with a fresh, weird concept. Season 4 follows the show’s usual stars (Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi and Geraldine Viswanathan) through an apocalyptic wasteland. Unfortunately, right now all four seasons of Miracle Workers are stuck in streaming limbo (and no longer on Max). You can catch episodes free on TBS.com if you’re able to sign in with a TV provider or buy individual episodes via Amazon.

Eerie, Indiana (1991-93)

When Marshall Teller's family relocates to a small, idyllic town, he's worried life there will be boring — but he'll soon find out that the day-to-day goings on of Eerie, Indiana are anything but. This wacky one-season sci-fi series has generated a cult following for a reason. You can stream all of Eerie, Indiana free on Tubi. It's also available to stream on Peacock.