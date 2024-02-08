Sources: 76ers trading Patrick Beverley to Bucks for Cam Payne, pick

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cam Payne and a second-round pick, sources told Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, confirming multiple reports.

Beverley also confirmed on his podcast social media that he had been dealt.

BREAKING: @patbev21 to the Milwaukee Bucks — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 8, 2024

With the trade, the Bucks pick up a defensive stopper in the backcourt for their postseason push. Milwaukee's in third place in the Eastern Conference at 33-18, but has seen a decline this season on defense after trading five-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday in the deal to acquire Damian Lillard in the offseason.