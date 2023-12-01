Spurs' Victor Wembanyama out vs. Pelicans Friday due to hip tightness

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama heads to the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to multiple reports.

The French star is dealing with right hip tightness, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. It will be Wembanyama's first missed game of the season.

After Thursday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich indicated that the No. 1 overall pick's status was uncertain. Missing the second half of a back-to-back, Wembanyama will have some time before he and the team play the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday.

This story will be updated.