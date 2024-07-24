Stan Bowman hired as new Oilers GM 3 years after Blackhawks sexual assault scandal

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks senior vice president and general manager Stan Bowman speaks to the media during the NHL hockey team's convention in Chicago, July 26, 2019. The Edmonton Oilers hired Stan Bowman as general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, making him the first former Chicago Blackhawks executive re-hired by an NHL team since the team's 2010 sexual assault scandal came to light in recent years.. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File) (Amr Alfiky/AP)

Stan Bowman is back in the NHL after the Edmonton Oilers announced on Wednesday that he has been hired as the franchise's newest general manager.

The hiring comes three weeks after Bowman, along with former Blackhawks executive Al MacIsaac and former head coach Joel Quenneville, were reinstated by the NHL after being punished by the NHL in 2021 for their inadequate response to the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.

All three were banned from taking executive positions in the NHL after an independent investigation showed they mishandled sexual assault allegations by former Blackhawk Kyle Beach in 2010 in regards to Brad Aldrich, the team's then-video coach.

The NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million and the team settled with Beach for an undisclosed amount of money in December 2021.

On July 1 Bowman, MacIsaac and Quenneville were officially reinstated and became eligible on July 10 to join a team.

Bowman's work with Respect Group

Former NHLer Sheldon Kennedy, who was a victim of sexual abuse by his junior hockey coach, Graham James, is the co-founder of Respect Group, which empowers "people to recognize and prevent bullying, abuse, harassment, and discrimination through interactive, online certification." Last week he released a statement about the work he had done with Bowman, MacIsaac and Quenneville during their time away from hockey.

"During our many conversations he took accountability for his actions and genuinely wanted to learn how to do better. His desire to acknowledge his mistakes and make amends with Kyle was sincere," said Kennedy in his statement.

"I believe Stan would be a valuable asset to an organization due to his acknowledgment of past mistakes and his relentless efforts to make the locker room/game safer for everyone. He possesses the insights, knowledge, and confidence needed to lead in this area. I feel building a strong and healthy culture within an organization and practicing it on an ongoing basis will be a top priority for Stan. I also believe Stan will carry this message within the hockey eco system, which can only help.

"Lastly and most importantly I feel that Stan will do everything in his power to make sure what happened to Kyle Beach (who is a hero in my opinion) will not happen to anyone else.

"I know that wherever Stan lands, whether in the game of hockey or not, he will be a true champion in the important area of Respect."

Bowman replaces Ken Holland, who had been the Oilers' GM since 2019 but did not have his contract renewed after the 2023-24 NHL season that saw the team fall in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.