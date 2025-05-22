Steelers owner says team is willing to wait 'a little while longer' for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

If Aaron Rodgers is going to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he better make his decision soon. Steelers owner Art Rooney II said Thursday the team was willing to wait "a little while longer" for Rodgers to join the club.

That was the same thing Rooney said in April when asked about the situation.

#Steelers president Art Rooney II -- who said April 1 that the Steelers will wait "not forever, but a little while longer" for Aaron Rodgers -- delivered a similar line on his way out of Wednesday's owners meetings.



“A little while longer. I’ll say the same thing," he said. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 22, 2025

On April 1, Rooney said the team was willing to wait "not forever, but a little while longer." It's been nearly two months since those comments, and Rooney is still willing to be patient.

That's probably fine for now, though Rooney likely wants to have his team's quarterback situation figured out before it gets too deep into the offseason. The Steelers are set to begin OTAs on May 27. The team will then hold a second OTA session starting June 3. It's not imperative that Rodgers attend either of those activities, but it wouldn't hurt to have him around the team during that time. Even if Rodgers doesn't take part in workouts, he can still meet his teammates and coordinators and learn the playbook.

Rodgers, 41, hit the free-agent market in February, when the New York Jets announced the team would not bring him back for the 2025 NFL season. While Rodgers has been connected to a few NFL franchises since then, rumors have centered on the Steelers for the past few months. Rodgers visited the team and even threw passes with newly-acquired wideout DK Metcalf. All of that made it seem like Rodgers would join the team, but no deal has materialized yet.

Rodgers threw for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games with the Jets last season. The team signed Justin Fields as its starter in the offseason, solidifying its decision to let Rodgers walk.

While Rooney and the Steelers have been patient so far, they would probably feel better if Rodgers reached a decision soon. Rooney indicated in April the team wasn't going to wait on Rodgers forever, but it's unclear if the Steelers can really close the door on the veteran considering the team's other options at the position.

Mason Rudolph sits at the top of the Steelers' depth chart for now. He's experienced stretches of solid play at times, but is mostly viewed as an NFL backup. Pittsburgh didn't address quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft until the sixth round, when it selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.

Neither player is expected to put up standout numbers next season. There may be questions about Rodgers' ability due to his age and performance, but he would easily be the best quarterback on the Steelers roster today ... or whenever he finally decides to finally sign.