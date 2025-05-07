Stephen Curry out, Anthony Edwards criticized, Cavaliers in trouble and biggest playoff surprises

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Dan Titus react to Stephen Curry injuring his hamstring and discuss if Jimmy Butler and Draymond can carry the Golden State Warriors against the Minnesota Timberwolves until Curry returns.

Next, Vince and Dan dissect what went wrong with the Timberwolves and why Anthony Edwards is responsible for the team’s poor performance.

Later, Vince and Dan take a look at the Indiana Pacers’ commanding 2-0 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers and what are some of the biggest surprises of the playoffs thus far.

(1:02) Stephen Curry out with injured hamstring

(9:24) Can Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green carry the Warriors?

(21:02) How Jimmy Butler has impacted Buddy Hield

(29:25) Indiana Pacers take commanding 2-0 lead against Cavaliers

(40:16) Biggest surprises of the NBA playoffs

