Sun continue unbeaten start after fun play goes very wrong for Wings

Sevgi Uzun Dallas Wings guard Sevgi Uzun (1) prepares to pass against the Indiana Fever during the second half of an WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

The Connecticut Sun extended their undefeated start to 7–0 to begin the 2024 WNBA season, squeaking out a 74–72 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

However, the Sun nearly suffered their first loss on what would have been an incredible play by guard Sevgi Uzun with 9.6 seconds left. Inbounding the ball from under the Connecticut basket, Uzun bounced the ball off the back of Brionna Jones. She then got the live ball ricochet off Jones and took a shot from inside the foul line.

Had Uzun's shot gone in, it might have been the game winner for Dallas. Instead, the ball hit off the back of the rim. Maddy Siegrist couldn't hang on to the offensive rebound and Tyasha Harris corraled the ball for Connecticut. She was fouled and hit one of two free throws to give the Sun its final margin of victory.

This story will be updated.

