Suns lose 2nd-round pick after NBA investigation into tampering for Drew Eubanks

The NBA rescinded a 2024 second-round draft pick from the Phoenix Suns after the NBA found they "engaged in free agency discussions involving Drew Eubanks prior to the date when such discussions were permitted."

Phoenix was being investigated by the league for "potential impermissible early contact in free agency," NBA insider Marc Stein reported hours before the league's announcement.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/S6eazRctxs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 25, 2023

Eubanks joined the Suns on a two-year, $5 million contract with the Suns in July. He was previously in a rotation role with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Typically, tampering cases surround bigger names.

The Suns responded to the ruling in a statement via social media:

Suns statement in response to the NBA’s investigation:



We are disappointed with the results of the NBA investigation. If there was a violation, it was inadvertent. We are focused on complying with league rules and competing at the highest level every year. With that being said,… — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 25, 2023

