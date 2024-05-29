Tarik Cohen will reportedly continue his NFL comeback attempt with the Jets

NFL: SEP 20 Giants at Bears CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 20: Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) runs with the football in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants on September 20, 2020 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Running back Tarik Cohen is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cohen, who will turn 29 in July, has not played a down in the NFL since 2020 when he was with the Chicago Bears. The 2017 fourth-round pick suffered a torn ACL, MCL and leg fracture during Week 3 of the 2020 season and missed the entire 2021 campaign recovering.

After being released by the Bears in March 2022 Cohen suffered a suffered a torn Achilles tendon during an offseason workout. A year later, he announced he was attempting an NFL comeback and was signed to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad in September 2023.

The Panthers' released Cohen earlier this month and the Jets already have an idea of how they'd like to use him.

"Tarik, explosive play maker, he's starting to get back healthy," said Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday. "With the new kickoff rules, these kick returners are going to touch the ball over 100 times a year, which is significant. A guy like him, who's still young, obviously coming off his injuries, we're excited to have him aboard."

In parts of four seasons with the Bears, Cohen, a 2018 All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, ran for 1,101 yards on 264 attempts with 5 touchdowns. Out of the backfield, he caught 209 balls for 1,575 yards and found the end zone 9 times.

As Saleh mentioned, Cohen's returning talents are what intrigued them should he be 100% healthy. During his time with the Bears, Cohen returned 30 kickoffs for 628 yards as well as 96 punts for 985 yards and a touchdown.