Taylor Swift donates $100K to family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, woman killed at Chiefs victory parade

US-NEWS-CHIEFS-PARADE-SHOOTING-CHILDREN-2-KC Kansas City police are seen at Union Station, where a shooting broke out during the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Glenn E. Rice/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Kansas City Star/TNS)

Taylor Swift has made a $100,000 donation to the GoFundMe page set up by the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in Wednesday's mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," read the singer's message on the donation page.

Representatives confirmed to Variety that the donation is legit and came from Swift.

The goal of the GoFundMe was to raise $75,000 for family of Lopez-Galvan, a 44-year-old mother of two and DJ at a local radio station. As of Friday morning — one day after the page was set up — the total amount raised has surpassed $200,000 with over 2,000 donations.

From the "Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial" page:

She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.

Twenty-three people were shot Wednesday afternoon, minutes after the Chiefs' parade ended. Kansas City police said they detained three people in the minutes after the shooting, but one person has been released from custody after it was determined that he or she was not involved.

The two people still in police custody are both juveniles and have not been charged with any crimes as of Thursday evening.

Per Missouri law, a person must be released from custody within 24 hours if he or she is not charged with a crime or held by a warrant. Since the two suspects are juveniles, they can be held in detention for longer than 24 hours with a court order.

Lopez-Galvan's son was also wounded in the shooting and has since been released from a local hospital.

County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Thursday morning that she would do everything she could to prosecute those responsible.

Good morning, Kansas City.



We love you.



We will get through this together. We will get answers. We will heal together. And we will fight together.



And I will use every tool at my disposal under Missouri law that allows me to address this tragedy. — Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) February 15, 2024

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said on Thursday that the ongoing investigation revealed a "dispute between several people" led to the shooting. Several firearms were recovered from the scene.

According to Graves, the shooting victims range between the ages of 8 and 47 years old and half of the 22 people injured were under the age of 16.