Teams that shape the draft: WTF are these teams doing? + BOLD Draft predictions | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

We are so close to the NFL Draft we can taste it. To wrap up our 'Teams that will shape the NFL Draft' series, The Ringer's Danny Heifetz joins Matt Harmon to do a deep dive on the teams that we have no clue what they plan on doing in this year's draft. Harmon and Heifetz look at the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers in the pod to determine what their plan of action could be in the draft. The two end the pod by making some wild predictions for next week's draft.

(3:20) - Team we can't quite figure out: Miami Dolphins

(14:35) - Team we can't quite figure out: New York Jets

(23:15) - Team we can't quite figure out: Indianapolis Colts

(30:50) - Team we can't quite figure out: Pittsburgh Steelers

(39:05) - Team we can't quite figure out: New Orleans Saints

(47:30) - Team we can't quite figure out: Chicago Bears

(56:00) - Team we can't quite figure out: San Francisco 49ers

(1:03:50) - Who is this year's Michael Penix pick? (Wildest predictions for this year's draft)

