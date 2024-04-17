Teams that will shape the Draft: How can Bills, Packers, Niners use picks to get over the edge?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

What do the Bills, Bengals, Packers, Rams and 49ers have in common? They are all contenders with 10 plus picks in this year's draft. Rotogrinders' Jordan Vanek joins Matt Harmon for the latest installment of our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series to look at how each contender can maximize their plethora of picks next week.

But first, the two start the pod by reacting to the Philadelphia Eagles extending WR DeVonta Smith. Both believe it's money well spent but have concerns if the Eagles offense can truly maximize the WRs talents in their current offense with Jalen Hurts at the helm.

The two then identify the six teams in this year's draft that have ten plus picks. Harmon believes five of the six teams are serious contenders next year and can use their picks to put them over the top. The duo starts by looking at how the Buffalo Bills plan on ushering in this new Josh Allen era without Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The two then look at how the Bengals can make the most of the last potential ride withthe trio of Burrow, Chase and Higgins.

After the break, the two look at how the Green Bay Packers and L.A. Rams can build off of last year's momentum with great draft classes this year. Harmon and Vanek end the show looking at what the 49ers and Cardinals will do with their ten plus picks.

2:40 - Teams that will shape the draft: Contenders with 10 plus picks this year

3:55 - Reacting to DeVonta Smith's extension with Philly

10:15 - Bills: How are they going to replace Diggs-Davis in new era for Josh Allen?

23:25 - Bengals: Farewell tour for OG Burrow Band... time to think of Higgins replacement?

33:50 - Packers: Time to GO, time to win now

42:27 - Rams: Stafford 2.0 take next step?

54:33 - 49ers: Make another Super Bowl run

1:01:25 - Quick thoughts on what Cardinals do with their 10 plus picks

