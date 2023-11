NFL: OCT 15 Seahawks at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 15: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) lines up for a play during the game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals have ruled out wide receiver Tee Higgins for the third straight game as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made the announcement on Friday after Higgins did not participate in practice for the third straight day. Higgins last played in Week 9 during Cincinnati's 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills.

