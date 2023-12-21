Texans' CJ Stroud remains in the concussion protocol, will likely miss game vs. Browns

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) stands in the tunnel before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Bryan Woolston/AP)

Ten days after being injured, C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Wednesday.

While Ryans said "no" when asked if the injury could end Stroud's season, the Texans' quarterback didn't practice on Wednesday and is expected to miss his second-consecutive game.

"Each concussion is different," Ryans said via ESPN. "It takes a different amount of time for each person to heal," Ryans told reporters Wednesday. "He's just going through the protocol just like everyone else has. The most important thing is making sure C.J. is healthy."

Stroud was injured during Houston's 30-6 loss to the New York Jets in Week 14. He missed the team's 19-16 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and will likely miss this week's game against the Cleveland Browns.

This is coming at a critical time for the Texans, who currently sit just outside of the final playoff spot in the AFC. Houston, at 8-6, is still in contention to win the AFC South crown as it sits in a three-way tie with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Stroud's absence, Case Keenum started and finished with 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 23-of-36 passing.