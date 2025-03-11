Texans to sign special-teamer Tremon Smith to $7.5M deal

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Tremon Smith #1 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High on December 2, 2024 in Denver, Colorado (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Houston Texans are signing special teamer/defensive back Tremon Smith to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network reports.

The deal is the richest in the NFL for a core special teamer, according to the report.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!