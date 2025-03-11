Texans to sign special-teamer Tremon Smith to $7.5M deal

The Houston Texans are signing special teamer/defensive back Tremon Smith to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network reports.
The deal is the richest in the NFL for a core special teamer, according to the report.
