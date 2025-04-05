Texas A&M reportedly hiring Samford's Bucky McMillan as next head coach to replace Buzz Williams

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Samford at Wofford SPARTANBURG, SC - FEBRUARY 15: Samford Bulldogs head coach Bucky McMillan during a college basketball game between the Samford Bulldogs and the Wofford Terriers on February 15, 2025 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Texas A&M has found its replacement for Buzz Williams.

The Aggies struck a five-year deal to make Samford's Bucky McMillan their next head coach on Friday night, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello. Texas A&M and McMillan are finalizing a five-year deal.

McMillan spent the last five seasons at Samford, where he's compiled a 99-52 record. He's led the Bulldogs to a pair of Southern Conference titles and one NCAA tournament appearance, though they were knocked out in the first round of last year's tournament. It was their first appearance in the event since 2000. The Bulldogs have won at least 21 games in each of the last four seasons.

McMillan will take over for Williams, who left Texas A&M earlier this month for Maryland. Williams, who has been the coach at Texas A&M since 2019, joined the Terrapins after Kevin Willard left for Villanova. Both the Aggies and the Terps made it to the NCAA tournament this season.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

