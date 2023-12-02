Texas star DL T'Vondre Sweat sweetens offensive TD with Heisman pose celebration

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

Big man touchdowns are always a hit, but Texas Longhorns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year T'Vondre Sweat made his even better with an epic celebration against Oklahoma State Saturday.

With the Longhorns already up 14-7 late in the first quarter, the 362-pound, 6-foot-4 defensive lineman entered the game as a tight end. Sarkisian also included Byron Murphy II in the play, Big 12's Defensive Lineman of the Year. After quarterback Quinn Ewers faked the handoff, Sweat was wide open to catch a 2-yard touchdown pass deep in the end zone.

It was Sweat's first ever collegiate touchdown and he didn't squander the moment, hitting the Heisman Trophy pose as teammates surrounded him to celebrate.

It's a fun watch:

WE GOT A D-LINEMAN CATCHING TDS AND STRIKING THE HEISMAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MHqkga1ak5 — ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2023

A closer angle can be seen below:

Heisman moment for Texas DL T'Vondre Sweat 😂 pic.twitter.com/ghSw9kfGRv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 2, 2023

Sweat is a 22-year-old fifth-year senior who completed the regular season with 40 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and two sacks. He broke up four attempted passes at the line of scrimmage and added seven quarterback pressures to his loaded stats.

It would seem that a player like Sweat is in good position to make some requests of his coach. On Monday, he reportedly told media he was hoping Sarkisian would design a play that would allow him to get score a touchdown.

Clearly, he got his wish in style. While Sweat's celebration led some to call for him to earn the Hesiman award in jest, LSU's Jayden Daniels became the overwhelming favorite to win the title after Oregon's loss in the Pac-12 title game.