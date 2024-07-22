'The End': How newspapers around the world covered Biden's exit from the race

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News

President Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris was an above-the-fold story on the front pages of virtually every newspaper in the United States on Monday — and many others around the world.

Most newspapers ran photos of a somber-looking Biden, some with him walking toward an exit or up the steps onto Air Force One. Others chose images of Biden and Harris together to symbolize his passing of the torch to the party’s new standard bearer.

And nearly all of them played it straight. Even the New York Post, the tabloid owned by Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, resisted its signature puns with a photo of Biden leaving a White House event alongside the two-word headline: “The End.”

Below are just some of Monday's covers, courtesy of Freedom Forum.

