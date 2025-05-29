Thunder NBA Finals bound, next steps for Ant-Man, Minnesota and Knicks poor roster construction costing them

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Dan Titus react to the Oklahoma City Thunder punching their ticket to the NBA Finals after a dominant Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vince and Dan also take a look at the Thunder’s stellar defense and what changes could be coming to the Timberwolves.

Next, Vince and Dan discuss the Pacers and Knicks pivotal Game 5 at Madison Square Garden and if Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns’ defensive limitations will be too much to overcome for Tom Thibodeau.

Later, Vince and Dan assess if this current Thunder team is better than the 2012 team that went to the NBA finals and the 2016 team that almost made it.

(1:56) Thunder blowout Timberwolves, punch ticket to NBA Finals

(12:02) Thunder have the makings for a dynasty

(16:24) Timberwolves outlook for next season

(27:58) How does Thibs overcome Brunson, KAT defensive liabilities

(32:45) Do the Knicks just have a flawed roster?

(39:21) Is this Thunder team the best ever?

