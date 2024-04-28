Thunder's Mark Daigneault wins NBA Coach of the Year award

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder gestures during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on November 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images) (Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault won the 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year award, the league announced on Sunday.

Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jamahl Mosley of the Orlando Magic were the other finalists.

The 39-year-old Daigneault, who was a finalist for the award last year, is in his fourth season with the Thunder and led them to a 57-25 record and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. He was also voted Coach of the Year by his NBA coaching peers in addition to earning the award on Sunday voted on by media.

The Thunder had not been to the postseason since 2019-20.

In their first 55-plus win season since 2015-16, the Thunder improved by 17 games from last season and were led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Rookie of the Year finalist Chet Holmgren.

The improvement in the wins column meant the Thunder are only one of four teams in NBA history to increase their win total in consecutive seasons by 16 or more games.

Over four seasons, Daigneault has helped turn the Thunder into one of the league's best offenses. During the 2023-24 regular season, they led the NBA in 3-point percentage (38.9%) and were top five in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and free throw percentage. They were also top five in offensive rating (118.3), points per game (120.1) and True Shooting Percentage (60.8).