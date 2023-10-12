Thursday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Broncos score, highlights, inactives, injuries and live tracker

NFL: OCT 08 Jets at Broncos DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 8: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton walks onto the field before a game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sean Payton's return to the NFL hasn't gone great. The Denver Broncos are just 1-4, and the team has allowed the most points in the NFL.

Things won't get much easier for the Broncos in Week 6, because Patrick Mahomes and the powerful Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town. After a loss in Week 1, the Chiefs have won four straight games and once again look like a potential Super Bowl favorite in the AFC.

Kansas City scored 41 points in a blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Is a 50-burger on the menu when the team takes on an even worse Broncos defense in Week 6?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries when the Broncos take on the Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football."