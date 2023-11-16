Thursday Night Football: Bengals vs. Ravens score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals Nov 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports - 21893355 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

For the first time since Week 2, there's a truly exciting and competitive game scheduled for Thursday Night Football.

It's true! The Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Baltimore Ravens in the beautiful Crab State (which is what Maryland's nickname should be), and these are two playoff caliber teams with something to prove after remarkably similar (and similarly disappointing) walk-off losses.

The Bengals, who have found their feet after a rough start, lost to C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 10 after a back-and-forth game. QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase were back to being a powerful duo after Chase dealt with a back injury over the past week. But their defense couldn't contain Stroud, who is a legit MVP candidate. Cincy's 30-27 loss wasn't sealed until the final seconds of the game, when Texans kicker Matt Ammendola nailed his third field goal of the day.

The Ravens lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, also on a walk-off field goal. But unlike the Bengals, the Ravens actually led the Browns the entire game, right up until the closing seconds. In fact, they had a 24-9 lead just a few minutes into the second half, but they melted down in the fourth quarter and allowed Cleveland to score 16 points. Baltimore's 31-30 lead was erased in the final seconds on a field goal and they lost 33-31.

Both teams want to prove those losses were nothing but little bumps in the road on their journey to the playoffs. But only one team will walk away with that fanbase-calming win.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates as the Bengals and Ravens face off on Thursday Night Football.