Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman files appeal after judge denied Herman's request to have NDA lifted

2022 US Open - Day 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States in their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman filed an appeal Friday after he lawsuit against Woods was rejected, according to USA Today.

Herman originally filed a lawsuit against Woods shortly after the two broke up October. The two dated for roughly six years before Woods ended the relationship. Herman's lawsuit sought financial compensation from Woods. There has been no ruling on that lawsuit.

Herman then filed another lawsuit in May seeking to be released from a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she allegedly signed during their relationship.

Woods filed to have the second lawsuit dismissed. A few weeks after that lawsuit was filed, Judge Elizabeth A. Metzger of the Circuit Court in Martin County, Florida ruled in favor of Woods. Herman asked the court to reopen that case, but the request was denied in June by Metzger.

Following the denials of the NDA lawsuit, Herman filed an appeal to the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Florida on Friday, per USA Today.

Herman claimed she met Woods while working at one of his restaurants. Woods reportedly wanted to pursue a sexual relationship with Herman, and "forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job."

Herman sought to be released from the NDA she allegedly signed with Woods in 2017 under the Speak Out Act. The legislation, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in December, prevents the enforcement of NDAs in cases of sexual assault or harassment.

In her decision, Judge Metzger denied to release Herman from her NDA, saying Herman did not provide “factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment.”