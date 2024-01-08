Tiger Woods and Nike are splitting up, ending their 27-year partnership

The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green to win during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nike is no longer in the Tiger Woods business. After 27 years, the partnership between Woods and the athletic giant has ended.

Tiger made the announcement Monday, releasing a statement on social media that included a photo of him and his mother with Nike founder Phil Knight.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Nike also released a statement and, of course, the perfect graphic for the occasion.

"Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful."

Nike confirms the end of its Tiger Woods partnership, after 27 years:



“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that… pic.twitter.com/8rljl9XLyu — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 8, 2024

It was a hell of a round, one that lasted longer than some marriages — including Tiger's. He signed with Nike in 1996 and had worn their logo ever since, and through more than just wins and losses. Woods' relationship with Nike weathered his 2009 infidelity scandal, his 2010 divorce, and his 2021 car crash and subsequent rehabilitation.

But Tiger and the Nike logo, perfectly placed over his heart, became iconic. In every photo of him on the course, whether it was celebration or heartbreak, the the swoosh was always there. When you think of Classic Sunday Tiger, when he was in the lead or within striking distance at a tournament and could smell victory just 18 holes away, what do you think of? It's that red shirt with the white Nike logo.

Woods' most recent contract with Nike was in 2013. He reportedly signed for 10 years and $200 million. His last event wearing Nike gear was the PNC Championship in December.