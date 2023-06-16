Tiger Woods will not compete in Open Championship at Royal Liverpool

Golf - The Open Championship 2014 - Day Four - Royal Liverpool Golf Club USA's Tiger Woods on the 1st tee during day four of the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

It was long expected, and now official: Tiger Woods' 2023 major season is over. Woods will not compete in this year's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, according to an R&A notification to Sports Illustrated. Woods won the Open Championship three times, most recently at Royal Liverpool in 2006.

Woods played in the first two rounds of this year's Masters, but withdrew during the third round amid grueling, treacherous weather conditions. Shortly afterward, he had fusion surgery performed on his right ankle to relieve arthritis issues from a previous fracture. Woods also continues to suffer the effects of a catastrophic 2021 single-car wreck.

Royal Liverpool was the site of one of Woods' most dramatic wins, a two-stroke victory over Chris DiMarco. That win marked his first major after the death of his father Earl, and Woods sobbed as he clutched the Claret Jug after the victory. Woods continued to remain competitive in the Open Championship for years afterward, finishing T6 as recently as 2018.

Since 2020, Woods has only completed one major: the 2022 Masters, where he finished 47th. He withdrew from two more, missed the cut in a third, and did not play in any others. No timetable has been announced for his return to the course.