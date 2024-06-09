Tigers take jab at Lions' former rival Aaron Rodgers in scoreboard trivia game

New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 21: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets speaks to the media during the New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 21, 2024 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park on Sunday, 10–2. That was the main attraction at Comerica Park.

But during a break in the action, the scoreboard operator took the opportunity to troll a former rival who previously played for another Wisconsin team and support another of the city's teams, the Detroit Lions.

For a trivia question to a fan in attendance, the in-game entertainment crew posted photos of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin side by side, asking "Who had the most completions last season?"

WXYT sportscaster Brad Galli posted a photo of the scoreboard question to social media.

As most NFL fans surely know, Rodgers did not complete any passes last season after suffering an Achilles injury four snaps into the Jets' Week 1 game versus the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, Reeves-Maybin did have a completion despite playing defense and special teams. During the Lions' Week 17 game versus the Dallas Cowboys, completed a pass to Khalil Dorsey on a second-quarter fake punt.

Detroit fans love holding a grudge and taking a jab at a rival. And everybody at Comerica Park surely had a good laugh over the trivia question. All in good fun!

But Rodgers could point to his career scoreboard and have the last laugh over those fans, the Lions and the scoreboard operator. In 26 games against Detroit while he was the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers compiled an 18–8 record, completed 65% of his passes for 6,551 yards and 54 touchdowns.

Packers fans would surely also point out that Rodgers won a Super Bowl championship with Green Bay while Detroit has never been to "The Big Game." OK, the NFC North rivals can settle it on the field this season.

By the way, the Lions and Jets aren't scheduled to play each other in 2023-24. Their next scheduled matchup is in 2026. Unless the two teams were to meet in the Super Bowl, which would prompt a whole new scoreboard game.