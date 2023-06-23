Titanic sub: 3 key questions in aftermath of 'catastrophic implosion'

Titanic tourist submersible disappear on an expedition to explore the famed shipwreck AT SEA - (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â" MANDATORY CREDIT - " OCEANGATE/ HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) An undated photo shows tourist submersible belongs to OceanGate begins to descent at a sea. Search and rescue operations continue by US Coast Guard in Boston after a tourist submarine bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southeastern coast of Canada. (Photo by Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The tourist submersible that disappeared while exploring the Titanic shipwreck experienced a "catastrophic implosion" likely killing all five people on board , U.S. officials said Thursday, a tragic end to the massive international search and rescue mission that captivated the world's attention this week. But lingering issues tied to the tragedy remain.

“I know there’s also a lot of questions about how, why and when did this happen,” Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger, who has been leading the search, told reporters. “But I’m confident that those questions will begin to get answered.”

The five passengers were identified as OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61; British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman; and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a 77-year-old French explorer.

What caused the implosion?

It's not clear exactly when or where the implosion occurred or what caused it.

The Titan, operated by OceanGate, a private exploration company based in Everett, Wash., launched early Sunday morning to tour the Titanic wreckage. The Polar Prince, a Canadian research vessel and support ship for the expedition, lost contact with the submersible approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod about an hour and 45 minutes after launch.

James Cameron, who directed "Titanic" and has made 33 visits to the wreckage of the luxury liner, blamed the ship's carbon-fiber hull for the implosion in a series of interviews, calling it "completely inappropriate for a vessel that sees external pressure."

Of Rush's contention that certifying the craft would hinder innovation, Cameron said he agreed to a point but "you can't take that stance when you're putting paying customers into your submersible — when you have innocent guests who trust you and your statements" about safety. The sub had a hull-monitoring system Cameron said wasn't sufficient for safety purposes.

"I thought it was a horrible idea," Cameron told Reuters of the Titan's design . "I wish I'd spoken up, but I assumed somebody was smarter than me, you know, because I never experimented with that technology, but it just sounded bad on its face."

A senior military official said Thursday that the U.S. Navy, which began listening for the submersible shortly after it lost contact with its surface vessel, detected "an anomaly" that was likely the Titan's fatal implosion.

“The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” the official told the Wall Street Journal in a statement.

While the Navy couldn’t say definitively the sound came from the Titan, the official said that information was “immediately shared” with the Coast Guard to assist with the search.

Will there be any liability for OceanGate?

Every passenger who went on the dive had to sign extensive liability waivers acknowledging that "this experimental vessel has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, emotional trauma, or death."

One former Titan passenger told the BBC this week that the waiver "lists one way after another that you could die on the trip," including "[mentioning] death three times on page one, and so it's never far from your mind."

Depending on the specifics of the waiver and what is found during the investigation of the sub’s implosion, there could still be potential liability for OceanGate. However, it’s unclear if any of the victims’ family members will sue or the extent of the company’s assets to pay out damages.

"If there were aspects of the design or construction of this vessel that were kept from the passengers or it was knowingly operated despite information that it was not suitable for this dive, that would absolutely go against the validity of the waiver, " Matthew D. Shaffer, a personal injury attorney and maritime law expert, told Reuters .

In 2018, more than three dozen oceanographers and deep-sea explorers wrote a letter to OceanGate warning that its "experimental" approach could lead to "catastrophic" consequences for its Titanic dives. Last year while a CBS News crew was filming on the support ship, OceanGate lost contact with Titan for two-and-a-half to five hours and it was unable to make it to the wreckage.

What’s next?

While the search and rescue mission for the Titan is over, the investigation into what happened was already underway and would continue in the area around the Titanic where debris from the submersible was found, Mauger said. Deep-sea robots will continue to scour the area miles beneath the ocean’s surface for additional wreckage and additional clues to what happened to the Titan.

The sub implosion is also shining a spotlight on the murky regulations surrounding deep-sea exploration, where laws can be sidestepped by wealthy entrepreneurs.

The Titan wasn't registered as a U.S. vessel or with international agencies that regulate safety, the Associated Press noted , nor was it classified by a maritime industry group that sets standards on matters such as hull construction.

“We're at a point in submersible operations in deep water that's kind of akin to where aviation was in the early 20th century,” Salvatore Mercogliano, a history professor at Campbell University in North Carolina who focuses on maritime history and policy, told the AP. “Aviation was in its infancy — and it took accidents for decisions to be made to be put into laws. There’ll be a time when you won’t think twice about getting on a submersible and going down 13,000 feet. But we’re not there yet.”