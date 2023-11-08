The top NBA Draft prospects in every power conference

The race for the top spots in the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open with no consensus No. 1 pick. This has been called a weaker draft and while there isn't surefire star power and projected franchise-changing players, there is still plenty of talent at the professional and college level to keep tabs on this season.

Unlike last year when the entire basketball world knew Victor Wembanyama would be the first overall pick several months before the draft last June, there's room for players to break out and jump up draft boards this year. In September, G League Ignite players Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis and Perth Wildcats (National Basketball League in Australia) center Alex Sarr made a strong first impression in front of over 100 NBA scouts watching a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas.

During this college season, all eyes will be on a handful of incoming freshmen that are projected one-and-done players and a few standout sophomores that elected to return to boost their draft stock. Yahoo Sports breaks down the top NBA Draft prospects to watch in each Power Six conference.

SEC

Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Edwards fits the mold of an NBA wing with his 6-foot-8 frame and 6-foot-11 wingspan. He can be plugged in anywhere on the perimeter and if his 3-ball is consistent this season at Kentucky, Edwards could be a top-three pick in the draft. Edwards, a left-handed shooter, is shifty in the lane and looks to be adjusting to head coach John Calipari's system well. Defense is where he shines as he's one of the best weak-side rebounders and can keep players in front when picking up full court. The way he reads passes in transition and shoots the gap with his long frame turn into easy buckets on the other end. Edwards headlines the No. 1 recruiting class coming in alongside D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw (sidelined with a foot injury), Rob Dillingham, Zvonimir Ivisic and Reed Sheppard.

"We all are excited to play together and grow as a team," Edwards told Yahoo Sports last April. "We have a great group coming in and my focus is just to get better each and every day and learn as much as I can from coach Cal and the rest of the coaching staff."

D.J. Wagner, Kentucky

Wagner was been one of the best players in the country his entire high school career and is a player NBA scouts have been tracking for awhile. Wagner, the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner, is a score-first guard who loves to have the ball in his hands at the end of the shot clock or when the game is on the line. He never backs down from competition and rises to the occasion during big moments. There were questions surrounding the backcourt lineup and if Wagner and Dillingham, another ball-dominant guard, could co-exist on the court, but in preseason games and scrimmages, they appear to be settling in nicely. Wagner, a 6-4 point guard, has great body control at the rim and a quick shot release, letting it fly from all over the court. If he can improve his shot selection this season, Wagner could end up being a top-10 pick.

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Brazile only played nine games last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury but he got everyone's attention and had the dunk of the year last November. Scouts have been attending practices and closed scrimmages to see how his athleticism has changed after the injury, but if he stays healthy this year, Brazile could help lead the Razorbacks far. The 6-10 forward moves extremely well off the block and has shown glimpses of developing an outside jumper, connecting on 3-of-8 from 3-point range and finishing with 20 points in a win over San Diego State last year. With the NBA Draft being so wide open, Brazile could be one of those players that really helps himself this year with his size and versatility.

Dunk of the year in all of basketball, college or NBA, Arkansas’s Trevon Brazile! WOW!!! 🤯🔥 https://t.co/IoeHX6HDYE — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 17, 2022

Other top players: Bradshaw (Kentucky), Ivisic (Kentucky), Riley Kugel (Florida), Matthew Murrell (Mississippi), Jarin Stevenson (Alabama), Trent Pierce (Missouri), Rylan Griffen (Alabama), Tramon Mark (Arkansas), Aden Holloway (Auburn)

ACC

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Proctor, originally from Sydney, Australia, is the highest-rated returning college player this year. He reclassified up a grade and was one of the youngest players in college basketball last season. He was patient, adjusting to the pace and physicality of the game and also dealt with a few minor injuries that kept him off the court. The 6-5 combo guard passes the ball extremely well and has the ability to see over the defense with his added height. He has good foot speed and uses that advantage to fight over the top of screens and stay with his man. Proctor's minutes and role will increase on the team this year and even though an NBA team probably would have taken a chance and drafted him last year on upside alone, Proctor elected to return to Duke and play one more year under head coach Jon Scheyer and has significantly helped his draft stock.

Kyle FilIpowski, Duke

Filipowski looks great after undergoing a double hip surgery last spring and was even wearing a pink "double hip Flip" shirt during Duke's Countdown to Craziness last month. During a closed scrimmage against Villanova, Filipowski was the best player on the court and looked way more comfortable in the pick-and-pop, knocking down a few 3-pointers (last year he shot 28.3% from deep). He recognizes mismatches right away and uses his 7-foot frame to seal the defender down low for easy buckets. If his shot selection improves and he starts knocking down threes this season, an NBA team will be tempted to take him inside the top 10 with his versatility on offense and rim protection and added size in the lane on defense.

Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina

Cadeau reclassified up a grade and led all players in assists on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League during the spring, averaging a staggering 9.3 assists per game. He will be one of the best playmakers in college basketball this year and even though he's a bit undersized for a guard at 6-1, he plays bigger than his listed size and is one of the best guards at creating separation off the dribble. Cadeau was one of the top players at Chris Paul's point guard camp in August (where NBA scouts and executives were allowed to watch) and has a second burst in transition and elite footwork that makes him difficult to guard.

Other top players: JJ Starling (Syracuse), Baba Miller (Florida State), Jared McCain. (Duke), Caleb Foster (Duke), Harrison Ingram (North Carolina), Judah Mintz (Syracuse), Reece Beekman (Virginia), Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest), Matthew Cleveland (Miami).

Big 12

Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

Walter could shoot his way inside the top 10 of the draft next year if he's consistent at Baylor this year. The 6-6 guard has deep range and is comfortable shooting it from NBA range in both catch-and-shoot situations and off the dribble. He has a long frame and high release with his 6-10 wingspan. His handle has improved and when the defense extends to take away his shot, he uses his first step off the closeout with intention to get to an open spot for a mid-range jumper or drives and kicks for a teammate.

Elmarko Jackson, Kansas

Jackson sparked a lot of interest from NBA scouts after a strong showing at the McDonald's All American game and three practice sessions. He's the guard on the court that does a lot of little things really well. He's one of the best cutters off the ball in this freshman class and has a natural feel for the game, not forcing things and letting the game come to him. He's a little undersized for a perimeter player at 6-4 but he impacts the game on both ends of the court and is reminiscent of Desmond Bane and how he played at TCU.

Omaha Biliew, Iowa State

Bilew is coming in his freshman year as one of the best defenders in the class and possibly in the Big 12. He's an elite rebounder, has great timing on his shot blocking and can guard multiple positions on the court. Reports coming out of practice are that his jump shot has improved and he's working on extending his game. A high-motor forward who loves to get out and run, Bilew will see his draft stock improve if he can show that he's more of a consistent two-way player.

Other top players: Dillon Mitchell (Texas), Yves Missi (Baylor), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), LJ Cryer (Houston), Max Abmas (Texas), Nae'Qwan Tomlin (Kansas State), Arthur Kaluma (Kansas State)

Big East

Stephon Castle, UConn

There's a lot of talent in the Big East this year and Storrs, Connecticut, will be a must-stop place for NBA scouts and executives this year with Castle and Donovan Clingan. Castle has reportedly been fantastic in practice and preseason scrimmages, after leading the Huskies in points during an overseas trip in August. The 6-6, 215-pound combo guard averaged 16.7 points and added 2.3 steals per game while shooting 60% from the field and 43% from 3-point range. Castle can flip between both backcourt positions seamlessly and doesn't need the ball in his hands to impact the offense. If he continues to be consistent, limiting turnovers and making big-time plays at the rim, Castle could end up being the first guard off the board in the draft.

Donovan Clingan, UConn

Clingan's role on the team will significantly increase this season after averaging 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 13 minutes on the court. The 7-2 center has a high IQ and moves with intention out of the pick-and-roll set. He has great hands and a soft touch around the rim and is comfortable making plays off the dribble from the elbow or top of the key. Defensively, he obviously has great size and led UConn in blocks last year, recording just under two blocks per game (1.8).

Trey Alexander, Creighton

Alexander elected to return for his junior season after testing the NBA waters last spring and receiving positive feedback from NBA teams. He was one of the best players on the court during the 5-on-5 scrimmages at the NBA Draft Combine and will definitely help his draft position with an additional year at Creighton. Alexander averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 41% from 3-point range. The 6-4 guard was one of the most improved players from his freshman to sophomore year and NBA scouts will be tuned to see if he has continued to improve and add to his game.

Other top players: Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton), Bryce Hopkins (Providence), Baylor Scheierman (Creighton), Kam Jones (Marquette), Mark Armstrong (Villanova)

Big Ten

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Shannon Jr. led all players in points (28) when Illinois beat No. 1-ranked Kansas in a charity scrimmage last week. The 6-6 senior guard has been patient with the NBA process and could be the next four-year guard taken in the first round, similar to Ochai Agbaji in the 2022 NBA Draft. Shannon Jr. is definitely using his size and physicality to his advantage, bullying younger and smaller guards in the lane. With his experience at the college level, he's able to split defenses off the dribble and he's not afraid to shoot the 3-point shot, connecting 5-of-9 attempts during the scrimmage.

Kel'el Ware, Indiana

After a disappointing freshman season at Oregon, Ware is looking to bounce back in the Big Ten under head coach Mike Woodson. Ware was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and just couldn't get anything going last season. At times he looked disengaged from the team, was a step behind defensively and only averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while playing only 16 minutes. Ware should have more freedom in Indiana's offense and is filling a big role defensively with Trayce Jackson-Davis leaving for the NBA after last season. If he can get back to the type of player he was in high school, NBA scouts can expect to see an elite rim protector with his 7-foot frame and a more active player on offense, taking the open 3 if it's there or making backdoor cuts when his man swings over for help side defense.

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

With the Taco Bell incident behind him, Mgbako can fully focus on the season and his development at the college level. The 6-8 forward was originally committed to Duke before transferring to Indiana after Fillipowski decided to return for his sophomore season. Mgbako has great size and can guard multiple positions, stepping out to the perimeter at times and keeping guards in front. Mgbako should see early minutes alongside Ware in the front court, making them one of the toughest duos defensively in the conference.

Other top players: Scotty Middleton (Ohio State), Xavier Booker (Michigan State), Coen Carr (Michigan State), AJ Storr (Wisconsin)

Pac-12

Isaiah Collier, USC

Collier was the No. 1 recruit coming out of high school last year and already has an NBA-ready body with his 6-5, 210-pound frame. He loves to get downhill and has been showing improvement on his two-dribble pull-up and floater in the lane. Because of his size and how easily he could maneuver his way through the lane, NBA scouts will be watching how he develops his 3-point shot this season and if he gets any in-game reps to show creation from deep off the dribble. Coming into the season, Collier is a projected lottery pick with some having him as high as top-five pick on draft boards.

Cody Williams, Colorado

Williams, the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams, is a player with endless upside at 6-8 and can be plugged into either a slot on the perimeter or drop down to the four in a small-ball lineup. Williams is the highest-rated recruit Colorado has ever landed, ranking No. 7 in the nation by Rivals.com. He was a late bloomer in high school and has so much untapped potential, making him an intriguing pick either in the late lottery or mid-first round. With what his brother has done defensively during his first year in the league, locking up LeBron James and challenging Kevin Durant, his pedigree trends up with NBA teams and how he can be molded into their system.

Adem Bona, UCLA

Bona elected to return for his sophomore season after getting feedback from NBA teams during the redraft process. Bona is one of the most physically dominating bigs in the Pac-12 and was sidelined with a string of injuries last season. He was unable to find his rhythm or tempo with the team and although the skill set was there, his timing was off. With a summer working out in LA with NBA players and having one year under his belt, Bona could dominate the paint at UCLA and open things up for the young guards on the perimeter.

Other top players: Aday Mara (UCLA), Kwame Evans Jr. (Oregon), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Bronny James (USC), Berke Buyuktuncel (UCLA), Caleb Love (Arizona), Wesley Yates III (Washington), Henri Veesaar (Arizona)