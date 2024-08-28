Travis Kelce buys ownership stake in a racehorse that of course has a Taylor Swift-themed name

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift react as they see Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce has bought into the ownership group of a new racehorse.

Of course, there’s a perfect Taylor Swift reference to go with it.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end bought a significant ownership stake in Swift Delivery, a 3-year-old gelding, Team Valor International founder Barry Irwin announced on Tuesday. Though the horse wasn’t named after Swift, Irwin said it was “a total coincidence,” the name fits perfectly.

Kelce’s brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, had plenty of fun with the news himself, too.

But does it have an enlarged heart…. Can this horse do it with a broken heart! @tkelce https://t.co/rLO442aFp4 — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) August 27, 2024

"It's very exciting," Irwin told The Associated Press. "I met him at the Kentucky Derby and got to spend some time with him and stuff, and we talked about horses and everything. When this horse came to light and it was owned by one of my partners already, with the name I figured this has got to be a no-brainer."

Specifics about Kelce’s ownership stake in the horse aren’t known, though he’s been a part owner for about a month now.

Kelce and Swift have been dating nearly a year, and their relationship dominated the NFL world last season amid the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl run. Kelce has been spotted at several of her concerts during "The Eras Tour," and he even came out on stage for a brief appearance during a show at Wembley Stadium in London in June.

The move to buy into Swift Delivery was the latest significant one that Kelce has made ahead of this season. He signed a new deal with Amazon's Wondery for the distribution of his podcast with his brother that is worth more than $100 million over the next three years. He's also secured a spot in the upcoming sequel to "Happy Gilmore," appeared in the FX horror series "Grotesquerie," hosted the game show, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" and more.

Swift Delivery has won his last two starts, and he’s set to race next Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto. His latest stretch of wins came after he failed to finish better than third in six straight starts.

"He's a horse that we always thought a lot of, and he just didn't perform — and now he's performing," trainer Mark Casse said, via The Associated Press. "This horse is good. He's good right now, and he has the potential to go on and do big things."

Kelce and the Chiefs will open their season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.