Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL pre-season football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri/AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without another one of their stars in Week 1 after veteran tight end Travis Kelce injured his knee in practice Tuesday.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Kelce hyperextended his knee and his status for Thursday's season-opener against the Detroit Lions remains unknown.

"We'll just see how it goes," Reid said.

Kelce, who'll be 34 in October, has never missed a regular season game due to injury since 2014. He missed one game due to COVID-19 in 2021.