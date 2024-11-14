'Twisters' hits streaming this week: How to watch the Glen Powell blockbuster movie at home

It's time to wrangle some tornadoes… Twisters took theater-goers by storm this summer (literally), with fans going for repeat viewings of the blockbuster disaster movie in 4DX. The sequel to the 1996 Oscar-nominated Twister stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos. Twisters follows a retired storm chaser who gets pulled back into the field with the promise of testing a new tornado scanning system. While on the job, she gets mixed up with some celebrity storm chasers or "Tornado Wranglers" as they prefer to be known.

The thrilling movie features incredible visual effects, a soundtrack jam-packed with custom country songs and Powell in a rain-soaked white T-shirt. Are you ready to watch? Here's what you need to know about how to stream Twisters at home.

When does Twisters (2024) come out?

Twisters hit theaters this past summer on July 19, 2024. The epic blockbuster disaster movie then became available to rent or buy on digital in August. But now the wait is over for those who wanted to watch Glen Powell chase tornadoes from the comfort of their own home. Twisters hits streaming this Friday, Nov. 15.

Twisters streaming date:

This Friday, Nov. 15, Twisters (2024) will be available to stream on Peacock.

How to watch Twisters:

Twisters cast:

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos. The cast also features Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, David Corenswet, Tunde Adebimpe, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sasha Lane and Katy O'Brian.

Is Twisters a sequel?

Technically speaking, yes. Twisters (2024) takes place in the same Tornado-riddled world as Twister (1996), but you don’t need to have seen the original to enjoy the stand-alone sequel. There is some mention of the same tech from the first and second movies, but beyond that there’s no real crossover here.

That being said, the original Twister was one of the highest-grossing movies of 1996, earning $495.7 million at the box office. It also received two Academy Award nods. So if you're fond of the disaster movie genre, you should definitely check it out.

Where to watch original Twister (1996) movie?

The 1996 film Twister isn't currently streaming anywhere, but it is available to rent or buy on Amazon .

Original Twister (1996) cast:

Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt and Jami Gertz star in Twister.