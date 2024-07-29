Tyreek Hill is only WR with a 99 rating in this year's 'Madden,' and he was pleased

13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Tyreek Hill attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Tyreek Hill has truly arrived.

Sure, he had the eight Pro Bowls, five first-team All-Pros, a Super Bowl ring and back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons, but he hadn't joined the "Madden" 99 club.

Hill made it for this season's version of the popular video game. EA Sports announced that Hill got a perfect 99 overall rating for "Madden NFL 25," the only receiver to get the top rating in this year's game.

You might not think that a video game rating is important to NFL players with fame and fortune, but it is. Getting a 99 rating is a status symbol. Hill took note of the news.

The ratings are starting to be released this week and there won't be many 99s. There have been only five players in each of the past four years to get 99 ratings. Last year Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings was the only receiver in the 99 club. This year's game will be released on August 16.

The receivers behind Hill might have a gripe. Jefferson had some injuries last season but is still as good as ever. CeeDee Lamb is coming off a career year and got just a 96. A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown are tied after those top three at 95.

If only about four more players get the 99 rating, who will they be? Patrick Mahomes seems like a lock. Myles Garrett, the Defensive Player of the Year, has a shot. Perhaps Christian McCaffrey will be on the list (he was in the 99 club for "Madden NFL 21").

It's an honor for the few players that get the top rating. Hill has a ton of career accolades, and this is another one to add to his list.

