Uga X, the most decorated mascot in Georgia program history, has died

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets v Georgia Bulldogs ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 26: UGA X, the Georgia Mascot during a game between Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

The winningest bulldog in Georgia football history has died.

Uga X, the University of Georgia’s English bulldog mascot, died on Tuesday, the university announced. He was 10.

“He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg,” the school said in a statement.

Uga X, otherwise known as Que, was born in 2013 and officially took over as the school’s mascot two years later. He spent eight seasons as the official mascot for the football team, where he oversaw two national championships, two SEC titles, seven New Year’s Six bowl game appearances and an incredible 91-18 overall record. He's by far the most decorated bulldog in program history.

Que then retired after the 2022 season. His successor — Uga XI, otherwise known as Boom — then replaced him. The line of English bulldog mascots at Georgia dates back to 1955 and is cared for by Charles Seiler and his family in Savannah, Georgia. English bulldogs typically live anywhere from eight to 12 years.

"Things will be a little different around the house for a while," Seiler said in a statement. "Que traditionally starts barking for his breakfast around 5:30 a.m. This morning, Boom waited until 6:00 a.m. to let us know he was ready for his breakfast so he'll be a little later each day."

