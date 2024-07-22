US men's Olympic soccer preview, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer news and the MLS All-Star break

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The long-awaited 2024 Summer Olympics officially start this week with the men’s United States soccer team immediately getting into action on Wednesday night. They’ll face-off against France as they look to medal for the first time in the modern Olympics era.

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros preview what to expect from the US men’s side on the pitch and get into why it’s so important for this squad to find some success by getting out of the group stage. They also wonder about the link between USMNT's lack of success at the Olympics and their recent failures in player development.

Also on this episode of The Cooligans, the guys talk about how the news of Riccardo Calafiori joining Arsenal was broken by his now ex-girlfriend over a social media post, Atlanta United star Caleb Wiley signing with Chelsea and if there’s any hope for Everton to be sold before a sticky situation could arise.

Christian and Alexis later talk about the MLS League Cup games starting up soon and why we’ll never see the impact that Lionel Messi had on Inter Miami last year replicated again in the future, as well as how Miami seems to find success in the most unlikely places.

(3:07) - Transfer news

(5:12) - Riccardo Calafiori's ex-girlfriend breaks his news

(14:51) - Caleb Wiley signs with Chelsea

(22:16) - MLS All-Star preview

(24:53) - US men’s Olympic soccer preview

(38:57) - MLS League Cup is starting up

Exclusive content:

This is where we put everything we shouldn't say 😉

🖥️ Watch full episodes on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts