U.S. Open: No. 1 ranked amateur Gordon Sargent on track to win low am, could get PGA Tour card

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round Jun 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Gordon Sargent plays a shot from a bunker seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports - 20905032

Despite carding three bogeys in a row and two double bogeys on Saturday, 20-year-old Gordon Sargent managed to finish his third round of the U.S. Open as the current low amateur.

“I think there were 19 [amateurs] here I think, something like that, so, yeah, it gives me confidence I'm playing good and [I’ll] just go play some good golf on the weekend,” Sargent said when asked how he felt being the low am midway through the tournament.

Sargent is one of four amateurs to make the cut. He's currently T52.

Notable players at this year’s U.S. Open that previously won the low am and made this year’s cut include Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler.

Sargent is currently the No. 1 ranked men’s golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and was one of seven amateurs to play in this year’s Masters. The rising junior at Vanderbilt shot 9-over at Augusta and missed the cut, but only one amateur (Sam Bennett) managed to make it to the weekend.

Even though he’s only halfway to his economics degree, Sargent has quite the resume already. He won the NCAA Division I national title in 2022, becoming only the ninth freshman to do so. The Birmingham, Alabama, product was named the 2022 Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman of the Year award and was named the 2022-2023 SEC Player of the Year.

While he’s already proven himself on the collegiate level, Sargent is also pretty close to earning his PGA Tour card. Since he’s on the PGA Tour Accelerated track, Sargent needs to earn 20 points by the end of his junior year to receive his Tour card. He currently has 16. Sargent can earn another two points by the end of the weekend if he finishes within the top 20.

According to a media release, Sargent is currently eligible to receive an automatic bid to represent the U.S. in the Walker Cup later this year. The three highest ranked Americans in the WAGR are eligible to represent their home country in the prestigious event. If Sargent plays in the Walker Cup, then he'll receive another two points towards his PGA Tour Card.

Sargent is well on his way to get his card, even if he doesn’t finish within the top 20 in Los Angeles this weekend.