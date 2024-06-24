U.S. Track & Field Trials: Noah Lyles primed for Paris after 100m victory

Noah Lyles wins a heat in the men's 100-meter semi-final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo Sports

Noah Lyles rallied from a slow start to win the men’s 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials on Sunday night, cementing himself as America’s best hope to secure the title of World’s Fastest Man at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Lyles’ winning time of 9.83 seconds is the third fastest in the world in the men’s 100 this year and matched his previous personal best. Only Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala (9.79) and Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (9.82) have run faster so far this season.

Lyles, second-place Kenny Bednarek and third-place Fred Kerley each qualified for Paris by virtue of finishing in the top three at Trials. Christian Coleman faded to a disappointing fourth place and will have to settle for being part of the U.S. 4x100-meter relay pool.

