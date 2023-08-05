Utah votes to leave Pac-12 for Big 12; Arizona, Arizona State expected to move as well in latest realignment shakeup

2021 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State v Baylor ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 4: The Big 12 logo is seen on a goal post before the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Baylor won 21-16.(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Three more Pac-12 schools appear to be on the move to the Big 12.

The Utah Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve joining the Big 12 conference on Friday night. The Arizona Board of Trustees is expected to vote to approve both Arizona and Arizona State on Saturday.

With the three additions, the Big 12 will grow to 16 members. Colorado previously departed the Pac-12 for the Big 12 last week.

The Arizona Board of Regents — which oversees both Arizona and Arizona State — recommended the move to the Big 12 in a meeting on Thursday night, opening the door for the Big 12 to accept formal applications from both schools. Utah submitted its own application on Friday afternoon and met hours later to cement the move with a vote.

Big 12 executives met Thursday to approve an application for Arizona to join the league. Arizona State and Utah were not as bullish about leaving the Pac-12, but things changed Friday after Oregon and Washington received invitations to join the Big Ten.

From there, both Arizona schools along with Utah decided to make the move into the Big 12, effective in 2024.

Arizona and Arizona State have been members of the Pac-12 since 1978. They were founding members of the old Western Athletic Conference before they left to turn the Pac-8 into the Pac-10. Forty-five years later, the two are set to make another conference move together.

Utah, meanwhile, is moving conferences for the second time in 12 years. Like Arizona and ASU, Utah was a founding member of the WAC and stayed in that league until 1999. From there, the Utes were members of the Mountain West until they joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

The likely defections of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 come on the heels of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 last week.

Like Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah would become Big 12 members officially in 2024. Should their departures come to fruition as expected, Arizona, ASU and Utah would be the sixth, seventh and eighth schools to leave the Pac-12 in the last 13 months. Last July, UCLA and USC accepted invitations to the Big Ten, effective in 2024. Colorado then started the latest wave of realignment last week before Oregon and Washington got an invitation from the Big Ten on Friday.

With the Pac-12 on the verge of collapse, the three schools opted for the security of the Big 12.

Why are schools leaving the Pac-12?

The Pac-12 has been on shaky ground since the defections of USC and UCLA. The conference has been desperately attempting to land a new media rights deal for the last year. All the while, the Big 12 — which already extended its media rights deals with ESPN and Fox through 2031 — has aggressively pursued expansion candidates.

As of last week, the Pac-12’s presidents and chancellors had yet to be shown any financial figures regarding a new media rights deal by commissioner George Kliavkoff. The uncertainty proved to be too much for Colorado to withstand, and the school made the leap for the security of the Big 12.

The Pac-12's presidents and chancellors were finally presented with the details of the media rights deal on Tuesday. The deal featured the streaming platform Apple as the primary rights holder with potential sub-licensing opportunities to linear television entities like ESPN and Fox. The Pac-12's current TV deal with ESPN and Fox expires next July.

When Colorado officially departed, school officials pointed to the visibility and reach provided by the Big 12’s TV deal as a preferable option. The Big 12’s deal would also provide a larger revenue share than the Pac-12’s.

“Fox and ESPN is who we want to be aligned with,” Colorado AD Rick George told reporters last Thursday at a news conference in Boulder.

George also said the Big 12 would provide “more favorable time slots” and “greater national exposure” than remaining in the Pac-12.

This media rights situation has shrunk the Pac-12 down to a total of four schools: Cal, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State. Needless to say, the league's future is in peril.