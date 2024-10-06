Vanderbilt fans tear down goal posts after upset of No. 1 Alabama as social media follows their path

Alabama v Vanderbilt NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 5: Diego Pavia #2 and Sedrick Alexander #28 of the Vanderbilt Commodores celebrate a touchdown against Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at FirstBank Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images) (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Vanderbilt upset No. 1 Alabama, 40–35, on Saturday. As could be – or should be – expected, fans at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville went crazy to celebrate the Commodores' first-ever win over a top five team.

Not only did the crowd storm the field, but the goal posts came down.

DOWN GOES THE FIELD GOAL POSTS!!! pic.twitter.com/oGqGLNNGJd — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) October 6, 2024

Goal post down in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/z18z7QJhpF — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 5, 2024

Once they came down, the goal posts were on their way out of the stadium, carried by the jubiliant Commodores faithful.

Can those fans carry the goal posts all the way to Broadway in downtown Nashville? That's approximately a two-mile trek. But adrenaline can do wonders for a pumped-up fanbase after beating one of college football's perennial powers.

From there, those goal posts could go into the Cumberland River. Much like the posts that went into the Tennessee River after the Volunteers upset Alabama in 2022.

The goalpost has left the stadium pic.twitter.com/tTlO0FrxtX — Billy Derrick (@billyderrick10) October 6, 2024

They made it, folks. Anything is possible. Imagine being in downtown Nashville on a Saturday night and possibly seeing a crowd of football fans carrying goal posts down the street.

The bachelorette parties are gonna be so confused when the goal posts make it to Broadway — Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) October 6, 2024

What happens when @VandyFB upsets no. 1? You get your steak with a side of goalposts at Hall’s Chophouse. What scene tonight. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/ThE3qrDTer — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) October 6, 2024

Looks like the Vandy goalposts are heading down Broadway pic.twitter.com/ZPzMzKgcRB — Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) October 6, 2024

Vanderbilt goalposts on Broadway pic.twitter.com/YJo6fkqilm — Sarossilli (@Sarossil) October 6, 2024

On social media, fans wondered if Vanderbilt fans have ever had a reason to tear down the goal posts at their home stadium.

Question for any @VandyFootball fan or anyone in Nashville: When was the last time Vandy fans stormed the field and tore down goal posts? — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) October 6, 2024

Serious question: When was the last time Vandy tore down its goalposts? https://t.co/G9KHEYmQ3X — Brian Bond (@bgbond) October 6, 2024

And new goalposts. They probably haven’t replace the goalposts since 1964. — David Petroff (@DavidPetroff) October 6, 2024

To be fair, stadium security probably wasn't ready for the fans tearing down the goal posts because the staff has never faced such a scenario before.

In love with the idea that Vandy has no security around the goalposts because unlike the rest of college football they’ve never had to consider this possibility — Sean Johnson (@SeanIn60Seconds) October 6, 2024

All the buzz killingtons out there telling vandy to act like they've been there....they haven't!?!? Let them go wild and carry the goal posts downtown or do calculus and differential equations or whatever vandy people do for fun #Vanderbilt #Bama — Alice (@als_131) October 6, 2024

Frankly, the fans initially seemed hesitant about what to do. They didn't rush the field immediately, nor did they go for the goal posts right away. But that's all right. This is new, exciting territory for Vanderbilt and some uncertainty was understandable by fans before letting sheer joy and frenzy kick in.